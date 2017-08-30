Athlete of the Week – Zoe Nunez

Keith Country Day senior volleyball player Zoe Nunez is our first Athlete of the Week of the 2017-’18 high school sports year. Nunez played on Keith’s state championship team in 2014 as a freshman, and hopes to finish her career in a similar fashion.

"It definitely is a good feeling knowing we have built our own foundation and made a name for ourselves," Nunez said.

Keith is a small private school in Rockford, but has become synonymous with volleyball success over the past decade.

"It really reflects Keith School because ultimately it’s where we all started," Nunez said. "So that really speaks highly of the school as well."

New Keith head coach Jordan Haverly was the school’s first in the current wave of Division I volleyball players. Nunez and her fellow seniors were in second grade when Haverly was helping Keith get to state.

"The mentoring she gives us is so valuable to all of us," Nunez said of her coach.

Keith is back in 1-A this year, after being bumped up to 2-A following a run of three straight state championships. Nunez hopes to bring another title to the Lady Cougars this year. After high school, Nunez is committed to play volleyball at Notre Dame.

