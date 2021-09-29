Youngest defendant in sports gambling ring avoids prison

CHICAGO (AP) — The youngest person charged in a sports betting ring that included a northern Illinois mayor pardoned by then-President Donald Trump has avoided prison time for bringing a bookmaking operation to the Illinois State University campus. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced 25-year-old Matthew Namoff on Tuesday to six months of home confinement and a $10,000 fine. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to conduct an illegal gambling business. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Namoff is the seventh person to be sentenced in a series of related gambling cases. Another defendant, Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher was pardoned in January by Trump. Urlacker is the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher.