Skip to Content

Youngest defendant in sports gambling ring avoids prison

New
12:48 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — The youngest person charged in a sports betting ring that included a northern Illinois mayor pardoned by then-President Donald Trump has avoided prison time for bringing a bookmaking operation to the Illinois State University campus. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced 25-year-old Matthew Namoff on Tuesday to six months of home confinement and a $10,000 fine. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to conduct an illegal gambling business. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Namoff is the seventh person to be sentenced in a series of related gambling cases. Another defendant, Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher was pardoned in January by Trump. Urlacker is the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content