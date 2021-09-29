Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing constitutional officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have introduced a proposal to end elections for three state constitutional offices and let governors fill the positions. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that state Sen. Roger Roth and state Rep. Shae Sortwell proposed amending the state constitution to turn the state schools superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state into appointed positions. Sortwell says making the positions Cabinet members would allow the governor to give them more duties. Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson tweeted that the plan proves that Republicans are “anti-democracy.” The proposal would have to pass two consecutive legislation sessions as well as a statewide referendum to become part of the constitution.