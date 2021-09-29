White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for contact with umpire

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games and fined for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday’s 8-7 win at Detroit. Anderson decided to appeal, and he homered during Chicago’s 6-1 victory over Cincinnati. Anderson made contact with Timmons during the ninth inning against the Tigers, according to the release from MLB. The White Sox are headed to the postseason after clinching the AL Central title. Anderson is allowed to keep playing while the appeal process plays out, so his suspension could wait until next year.