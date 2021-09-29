UN diplomats: Russia is blocking sanctions experts in Africa

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. diplomats say Russia is holding up the appointment of independent experts to monitor implementation of sanctions on four African countries, saying the panels proposed by the U.N. secretary-general are not geographically balanced and some members are not impartial. The diplomats said Wednesday that the Russian refusal to sign off on members of the expert panels is holding up their work in investigating sanctions violations in South Sudan, Congo and Central African Republic. The mandate for the panel on Mali expires Thursday. The diplomats insisted on speak anonymously to reveal details of what are supposed to be private consultations.