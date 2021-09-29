UN chief urges united action to prevent Myanmar catastrophe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging unified regional and international action to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a large-scale conflict and multi-faceted “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Wednesday that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing, and it’s urgent that regional and international countries help put Myanmar back on the path to democratic reform. Since the military takeover, he said, security forces have engaged in wide-ranging “brutal repression.” especially of pro-democracy protesters.