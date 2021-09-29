US, EU agree to further trade and technology talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union have agreed to create 10 panels to explore and recommend solutions to a variety of trade disputes and challenges. During the two days of trade and technology talks in Pittsburgh, they set up 10 working groups to go over issues ranging from climate and clean tech and technology standards to global trade issues. The atmosphere for the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council had been clouded by recent EU anger over being excluded from a new U.S.-British-Australian security initiative for the Indo-Pacific.