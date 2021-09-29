Survey: restaurants worse off now than 3 months ago

(CNN) — A new survey shows the COVID-19 pandemic still has a strong grip on the food service industry.

The survey was done by the National Restaurant Association. The results showed many operators are in worse shape now compared to three months ago.

The group surveyed 4,000 operators between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15, according to CNBC.

Nearly 80% of those surveyed say they've seen sales drop over the past few weeks due largely in part to concerns about the delta variant.

Most restaurants also said they're struggling with staffing and supply shortages.

The National Restaurant Association is calling on Congress to add to the $28.6 billion restaurant revitalization fund.

Officials say most restaurants didn't get any financial aid before the fund was tapped out.

The association also estimates roughly 90,000 restaurants went out of business since the start of the pandemic.