Summer heat lingers but fall-like weather is just around the corner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a few more days with summer heat likely, fall-like weather finally returns as soon as the end of this week.

Still summer:

Today brings back the hot temperatures with another warm day likely tomorrow but by Friday, fall beings to slowly creep in.

With a few more summer-like days, cooler air and rain chances return by the end of the week.

With a cooler start to your day, temperatures soar into the upper 80's later today. Mostly sunny skies will dominate bringing the true summer like feeling back. The heat will spill over into Thursday with another day of middle to upper 80's likely.

Once we get to Friday, forecast highs are within the upper 70's with some cooler air slowly returning. The end of the week may also see less sunshine with more cloud cover expected. Along with the cooler air, rain chances also return late on Friday and even follow us into the weekend.

Weekend rain:

A cold front gets closer to home at the end of the week bringing cooler temperatures along with rain chances into the weekend.

This weekend ushers in cooler temperatures along with rain chances expected to linger into the next work week.

With dry conditions stick around for Thursday, the start of Friday and the month of October, is trending to stay dry. Rain chances slightly increase by Friday night with the best chance for showers coming in on Saturday. The entire weekend won't be a wash out but the scattered showers may linger for portions of the day on Saturday with rain possible again on Sunday. Showers may possibly spill over into Monday morning as well.

These rain chances also help cool down temperatures for the next week, likely seeing upper 60's Monday and Tuesday. We may see temperatures dance around the upper 60's and lower 70's.