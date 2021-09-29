Shelby Rogers beats 2019 US Open champ Andreescu in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Unseeded Shelby Rogers has beaten 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic. Rogers saved 7 of 8 break points. She is a 28-year-old from South Carolina who picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the Top 20. That includes an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Emma Raducanu. Seeded winners Wednesday included No. 1 Elina Svitolina and No. 3 Belinda Bencic. But No. 4 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova lost.