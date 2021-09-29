Japan’s ruling party votes for new leader in 2nd round

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party vote to pick a new leader has entered a second round with the presumed next prime minister facing imminent tasks of addressing a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington amid growing regional security risks. In the first round, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida came in first with 256, only one vote ahead of Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, but failed to win a majority and moved to a runoff. Among the two female candidates, unusual for male-dominated Japanese politics, ultra-conservative Sanae Takaichi and liberal-leaning Seiko Noda won 188 votes and 63 votes respectively, dropping out of the race. Kishida, who has more support from party heavyweights’ support, is believed to be in a better position than Kono.