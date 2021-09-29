Hononegah wins 3-A boys golf Regional

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah's boys golf team got to play close to home for the 3-A Regional, and the Indians took advantage of an ideal day at Atwood. Hononegah took 1st place by 17 strokes, with McHenry taking 2nd and Woodstock North finishing 3rd.

Hononegah senior Cade Bastian led the way, shooting a 72 to take home Medalist honors from the tournament. His teammate Jack Kitzman finished tied for 2nd with a 75. Auburn's Alex Ferry also shot a 75 to punch a ticket to Sectionals. Harlem's Mason Martin also scored a top 5 finish, shooting a 77 to finish tied for 4th place. Cameron Gomez shot an 80 for Hononegah, while East's Eli Parker shot an 82 and his teammate Ben Jensen carded an 83. Guilford's Andrew Carey also shot 83 to finish tied for 11th individually.

In 2-A, Boylan won the Marengo Regional by 3 strokes over Crystal Lake Central. Cooper Watt finished 2nd overall after shooting a 74, with teammate Nolan Brauns taking 5th with a 78. Blake Szymanski (80) and Mark Larson (83) also turned in strong efforts for the Titans. Belvidere North's Alex Sippy shot an 82 to finish 10th overall. In the 2-A Ottawa Regional, Dixon took 3rd place as a team to advance to Sectionals. Stillman Valley's Griffin Smits shot a 79, with his teammate Axel Lovgren carding an 80 to keep the Cardinals in contention. They finished 4th as a team.

In the 1-A Freeport Regional at Park Hills, Galena picked up the team title, holding off Eastland by 12 strokes. River Ridge took 3rd as a team. Galena's Ryan Stoffregen took Medalist honors with a 77, while Eastland's Andy Anderson finished 2nd with an 82. Aquin's Lane Pierson shot an 85 to finish 4th individually.