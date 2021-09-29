At least 116 dead in gang battle at Ecuador jail; 5 beheaded

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A battle between gangs in a prison in Ecuador killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in the country’s history. Officials said Wednesday that least five of the dead had been beheaded at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil. President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system, allowing the government to deploy the police and soldiers to penitentiaries among other powers. Authorities attributed Tuesday’s bloodshed at the Litoral penitentiary to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup. Lasso says that what has happened in the Guayaquil prison is “bad and sad.”