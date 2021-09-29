Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge says the upgrade of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is “substantially complete” and that it will start filling with oil on Friday. The Canadian-based company’s president and CEO, Al Monaco, said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.” The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that argued it violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. They’re vowing to keep fighting even though their legal options are fading. More than 900 people have been arrested or ticketed at protests along the route since construction began in December.