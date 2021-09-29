Dozens rally for ending violence in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — Dozens of people in freeport gathered today to share a similar message, stop the violence.

Families who have been effected by the violence want people to know that violence is not the answer.

Community members gathered around the family of most recent victim of gun violence, Kiahna Clark, who was killed just ten days ago.

Clark's family says the community cares about what they are going through and understands their feelings.

"People actually care like all these people live in Freeport, all of us have the same thing that just happened to all of us so we know each other's feelings," Alysha Clark, the sister of Kiahna Clark, said.

Citizens of Freeport are calling for peace and unity in their city.