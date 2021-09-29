Bingo Divas shining light on local businesses and non-profits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — BINGO!



It's a simple game many of us have played.



Waiting for your numbers to be called to get five in a row and win a prize.



Once a month, Mary's Market in Roscoe welcomes the community in for a night of bingo courtesy of the Bingo Divas.



"My friend Robin and I had gone to another bingo event and they were just selling and giving away prizes from their companies and we though 'we can do that," Dionna Stevens said.



The Divas are a group of small business owners, including Stevens, who organize this month bingo night to help get the word out on their businesses.



Stevens runs The Body Shop which sells ethical beauty products.



"They're all vegatarian and vegan. We're really about giving back to our community so we felt that this was a way to integrate that," Stevens said.



This is more than just business exposure for the Divas.



The group also wanted to bring attention to what others are doing in the 815.



Each bingo night is tied to a local non profit to give awareness to people trying to make a difference in the community.



"A portion of bingo card sales and a portion of all restaurant sales from 4 pm to close go to the non profit," Stevens said.

"We've had 21 non profits that we've supported."

September's feature is The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



The choice was made in part to support one of the Divas, Sandra Leato.



Last year, Leato lost her son to suicide.

"It's really special to me to help this month since it is suicide prevention awareness month," Leato said.

As fun as they want the bingo night to be, the Divas hope everyone leaves knowing more about the businesses in our community and the services out there to help people in need.



"People really tune in when they're speaking and they learn about the agency and they can support them going forward," Stevens said.



If you want to learn more about the services The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention provides, click here.



If you know any groups or people making a positive impact in our community, reach out to eleake@wrex.com.