Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

People who got a two-dose vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated — even without a booster. Vaccines offer strong protection against serious illness. But U.S. health officials now recommend Pfizer boosters for some people at higher risk for severe COVID-19. After at least six months, they say people 65 and older, long-term care residents and others ages 50 to 64 with health problems should get a booster if they got the Pfizer vaccine. Younger adults with health problems and workers in risky jobs can get the booster, too, but officials stopped short of recommending it for them.