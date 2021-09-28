Warm temperatures stick around as sunshine dominates

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the summer heat may relax for today, the rest of the week is likely to remain above average with cooler and rainy weather on the horizon.

Still warm:

After breaking a record of 90 degrees yesterday, the summer heat relaxes for our Tuesday but is not done with us just yet.

Temperatures today likely to climb into the lower 80's as sunshine will continue to dominate. This kind of forecast is expected for the next few days as the heat will slowly leave us as cooler temperatures begin to move in.

Besides Monday, the middle of the week brings some of the warmest weather back.

Before that, Wednesday's forecast highs are back in the upper 80's for another summer-like day ahead. With most of this week being in the 80's, that puts temperatures over at least 10 degrees above average for each day. For Wednesday, temperatures are likely to be over 15 degrees above average. Once we get to Friday, temperatures will slowly begin to fall bringing back some fall like weather.

Soon-to-be-cooler:

As this entire week temperatures are said to reach the 80's, the weekend and next week ahead reads a slightly different story.

One more warm day with a cool down on the horizon.

After tomorrow, temperatures will slowly drop out of the summer-like temperatures with lower 80's expected on Friday. A cold front will track closer to home bringing us cooler temperatures. We fall into the upper 70's for Saturday and the start of the next week feature lower 70's and even upper 60's for a fall like start.

The front will not only bring cooler air but there may also be a few rain chances through the weekend. As of today, rain chances can be seen during the weekend and even into the next week as well. Keep an eye on the forecast with any changes to come.