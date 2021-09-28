Senator Steve Stadelman delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ to senior citizens in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — State Senator Steve Stadelman keeps with his long history of support the regions older adults with a visit to Lifescape.



On Monday, he was given a tour of the facility and a warm welcome by staff. After the tour, he rode along with one of the 'Meals on Wheels' drivers to help deliver meals to senior citizens.



Stadelman says the organization, and the way it helps the elderly, is special to him.



"[Lifescape is] such an important organization for older adults across northern Illinois," says Stadelman, "I mean wither its meals on wheels, wellness and health checks, so many people rely on these services and its always good to get out in the community and see what organizations are doing to help people out."



Stadelman also received updates on expanded programs the organization will be offering soon.