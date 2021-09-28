Senate Republicans confirm Evers’ Cabinet appointments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has confirmed four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet appointees. The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes; Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim; and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski. The Senate also approved around 30 other appointees to various boards and committees. Evers said before the votes it’s “about time” the Republican-controlled state Senate took action on appointments that have languished for months and years. Such confirmation votes once were a pro forma courtesy but they’ve morphed into another partisan battleground after Evers defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker.