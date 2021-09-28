RPS 205 budget keeps property tax levy flat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the ninth year in a row, Rockford Public Schools will keep it property tax levy flat.

RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says the continued diligence to keep the levy flat over the past several years pushes home a great value for families and businesses in Rockford.

"That tax rate will be down to six dollars and 23 cents," Jarrett said. "We've seen an almost 30% reduction in our property tax rate which means a real value for homeowners for business owners, real happy the board has been able to sustain that strategy."

Students will also notice a change in the classroom thanks to this year's budget. RPS 205 will outfit the remainder of education buildings in the district with air conditioning.

Additionally, the district will put millions of extra dollars towards preventative maintenance at schools like parking lot and roof repairs which district CFO Michelle Jahr says will prevent paying more money down the road.

"It was determined by an outside party that we really need to be spending about 20 million dollars every single year to maintain our properties," Jahr said. "Some of that can be done from internally, but we still need to be spending a lot of money just to maintain."

RPS says it got the money to do these projects and keep property tax rates flat because Illinois gave more EMS funds this year.