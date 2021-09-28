Skip to Content

Rockford Mayor hosts roundtable chat with chiefs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's new first responder leadership sit down with the Mayor to discuss public safety in the city.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosted a roundtable with Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Rockford Fire Chief Michelle Pankow to talk to the community about their priorities to make Rockford a safer place.

Both chiefs have their own priorities, but they both agree on the necessity for better integration of first responders into the community.

"We have so much further to go. Really trying to work and think outside of the box, be creative and maybe reimagine how it is we continue our outreach efforts," Pankow said.

Ethan Wiles

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX.

