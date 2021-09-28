Skip to Content

President Biden cancels trip to Chicago

(WREX) — President Joe Biden will no longer be visiting Illinois this week.

Biden initially had a trip to Chicago planned for Wednesday to discuss the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses.

However, the president will instead be attending the memorial of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh.

Susan Bayh, who was married to former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, died in February of 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Bayh was 61 years old.

President Biden will be at her memorial Wednesday morning at the Washington National Cathedral.

