Pirates beat Cubs 8-6 as Chicago’s skid reaches seven games

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Colin Moran hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Cubs their seventh straight loss, rallying to beat Chicago 8-6 on Tuesday night. Moran’s homer, his 10th of the season, to deep center field in the first inning opened the scoring. The Pirates scored four runs in the sixth for a 7-6 lead. Moran singled home an insurance run in the seventh and reached base four times. Bryan Reynolds had three hits and scored three times for Pittsburgh, which won for the second time in six games.