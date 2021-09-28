Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years ago is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes. Prosecutors are seeking five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for Jarrod Ramos at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs will make the final determination. In July, a jury found Ramos criminally responsible for killing five people with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette newspaper in June 2018. It was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in the U.S. The jury took less than two hours to reject Ramos’ insanity defense.