Loves Park man accused of stealing nearly $1M from customers in wire fraud scheme

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Loves Park man is accused of stealing nearly one million dollars from three customers as part of a wire fraud scheme.

The United States Attorney Office of the Northern District of Illinois announced Naseem Salamah, 40, of Loves Park, faces one count of wire fraud.

According to the criminal information filed in federal court in Rockford, Salamah was an investment advisor in Loves Park who between August 2017 and May 2021, fraudulently obtained more than $950,000 from the accounts of three of his customers.

Specifically, Salamah told the customers that he needed to move the money to diversify their assets, when in fact, Salamah deposited the money into a bank account that he controlled. Salamah used the money for his own benefit without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

Wire fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years following imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.

Salamah will be arraigned on a date yet to be determined in U.S. District Court in Rockford.