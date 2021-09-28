Illinois cracking down on multi-state car theft ring

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announces charges against a group of people involved in a retail car theft scheme.



The indictments are a part of Operation Free Ride, which was tracking a pattern of seemingly isolated car thefts in several Illinois counties, particularly in DuPage and Cook, as well as into Indiana and Iowa.



This news comes two weeks after Raoul announced the creation of a retail crime task force.



The main suspects named in the theft and forgery charges are Anthony Brown, who also goes by his rapper name Tony Sosa, and Sierra Wells.



"Brown and Wells carried out a scheme to obtain high value automobiles using stolen and fraudulent identities with which they defrauded car dealerships and financial institutions," Raoul said.



If found guilty, Brown and Wells face up to 30 years in prison.