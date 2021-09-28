DeKalb man accused of stealing more than $1M of CARES Act funds for others

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men face multiple charges after authorities say they made fraudulent unemployment claims involving the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The United States Attorney Office of the Northern District of Illinois announced Sirreginald McGuire, 26, of DeKalb, and Robert Carter, of Hampton, Georgia, face multiple charges.

As alleged in the indictment, from June 2020 through March 2021, Carter, McGuire and others schemed to submit fraudulent PUA unemployment insurance claims in California, Virginia and Maryland resulting in more than $1 million in unemployment benefits for claimants who were not in those states.

Further, it is alleged that Carter, McGuire, and others involved in the scheme electronically filed unemployment insurance claims from Homewood and DeKalb, Illinois with the California Employment Development Department, Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance, and the Virginia Employment Commission in their own names, and unlawfully used the identities of others.

Carter and McGuire opted to have the unemployment benefits paid via debit cards mailed to residences connected to Carter, McGuire and others involved in the scheme, then withdrew funds from the debit cards at financial institutions located in Illinois.

Both men face wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

Each count of wire and mail fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater; aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of 2 years’ imprisonment, as well as a maximum fine of $250,000; and money laundering carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greater.