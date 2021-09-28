Area football teams claim spots in state rankings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Plenty of teams from the area continue to earn respect around the state, finding themselves in the newest Associated Press state rankings. In 7-A, Hononegah holds down the 8th spot in the state after a 16-14 win over rival Boylan thanks to a last second field goal from Bryce Goodwine. The Indians are undefeated and face fellow undefeated Belvidere North this Friday night for sole possession of 1st place in the NIC-10. The Blue Thunder sit just outside the 6-A top ten, along with Harlem who is also receiving votes.

In 5-A, Sycamore is tied for 4th, while Sterling checks in at No. 9 in the poll. In 4-A, Genoa-Kingston is ranked 7th, while Stillman Valley is receiving votes, just one vote outside of the top ten. Byron is ranked 6th in 3-A, while Newman takes the 10th spot in the 2-A rankings. In 1-A, Lena-Winslow holds down the No. 1 spot in the state, with fellow NUIC member Forreston coming in at No. 5 in the poll.