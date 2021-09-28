Apartment block explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people

Apartment block explosion in Sweden injures some 20 peopleNew
The Swedish news agency TT says an explosion in an apartment building in central Goteborg in Sweden has injured up to 20 people. The explosion took place in the early hours of the morning, and rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments. The cause of the explosion is still unknown but police have initiated a preliminary investigation and will access the building once the fires are under control, according to TT.