Vaccination deadline arrives for NY healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some hospitals and nursing homes in New York began removing workers Monday for failing to meet a state-mandated deadline to get a COVID-19 vaccine as Gov. Kathy Hochul pleaded with holdouts to get 11th-hour inoculations. It was not clear Monday if a wave of suspensions and terminations of healthcare workers who refused be inoculated would cause dramatic staff shortages. Hochul said workers had until the end of the day Monday to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as required. Employees who refuse the shots face suspensions and termination.