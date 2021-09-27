Top US general: whisperer to presidents, target of intrigue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Mark Milley has been the target of more political intrigue in two years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff than any of his recent predecessors were in four. One after another, political firestorms have ignited around him. Milley will face congressional questioning Tuesday when he appears at a hearing about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Also a likely topic is a new book that portrays Milley as having taken steps to guard against Donald Trump potentially starting a war with China or Iran or ordering an unprovoked nuclear attack in the final months of his presidency.