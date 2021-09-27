The 80’s settle in for the last week of September

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday brings one of the warmest days this week as above average temperatures settle in for the last week of September.

Warming up:

Last week we got a taste of fall, but this week we see the return of summer-like temperatures with forecast highs in the 80's almost every day this week.

Today's forecast high is close to record breaking with a high record of 89°.

Starting with Monday, the afternoon will likely bring temperatures close to record breaking territory. Today's record high is a warm 89 degrees with a forecast high of 87 degrees, just 2 degrees shy of tying the record. Given the sunny skies and winds out of the south southwest, conditions may help the temperatures warm those few degrees.

The next several days bring well above average temperatures to the Stateline.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, temperatures stay at least 10 degrees above average for the next six days. These summer-like temperatures are settling in for the last week of September, however once we get into October the temperatures drop back into the 70's. The extended forecast even hints at upper 60's for the next week as well.

Staying dry:

As the summer-like temperatures set in, sunny skies will continue to dominate through the week with the next chance for rain coming during the weekend.

Most of this week features little to no rain chances as we wrap up September. The next, best chance for any rain comes on Saturday with rain possible in the morning. Otherwise, we watch the heat exit after this week bringing back some fall like weather.

The 8-14 day outlook favors drier conditions into October.

The Climate Prediction Center has released a 8-14 day outlook with all of Illinois trending to be drier with likely below average amounts of rainfall. Given the chance for showers on Saturday, looking past that there are little to no rain chances into the extended forecast.