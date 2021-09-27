Stroll On State just two months away

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today marks two months until Stroll On State.

You still have time to participate in this year's event.

Rockford's tourism office says it's looking for volunteers, vendors and parade floats.

They are also looking for a fifty-foot spuce pine tree.

The RACVB wants local businesses to show their holiday spirit by decorating their business cars and riding in the parade.

Organizers say having local businesses participate is important to the community.

"To have this be a really local feel and to have the entire community enjoy this free event for everyone," Dan Obert said.

Festivities kick off on November 27th.