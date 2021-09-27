Skip to Content

Stroll On State just two months away

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:45 pm Positive Local News
stroll on state

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today marks two months until Stroll On State.

You still have time to participate in this year's event.

Rockford's tourism office says it's looking for volunteers, vendors and parade floats.

They are also looking for a fifty-foot spuce pine tree.

The RACVB wants local businesses to show their holiday spirit by decorating their business cars and riding in the parade.

Organizers say having local businesses participate is important to the community.

"To have this be a really local feel and to have the entire community enjoy this free event for everyone," Dan Obert said.

Festivities kick off on November 27th.

Author Profile Photo

Ethan Wiles

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

More Stories

Skip to content