Rockford sees seven cent drop in gas prices

Rockford sees seven cent drop in gas pricesNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers in the Forest City can look forward to a little relief at the gas pump.
Gas prices in the Rockford area are down about seven cents per gallon bringing the average price in the area to $3.21 a gallon.
The price lines up within one cent to where the city was a week ago. However, this is the most expensive average for gas prices in Rockford on September 27 since 2015.
GasBuddy Petroleum Expert Patrick De Haan says consumers shouldn't count on major drops in gas prices for some time due to lingering effects of hurricane season.
"Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly," De Haan said. "But overall, prices remained near 2021's peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances. Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong."