Rockford sees seven cent drop in gas prices

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers in the Forest City can look forward to a little relief at the gas pump.

Gas prices in the Rockford area are down about seven cents per gallon bringing the average price in the area to $3.21 a gallon.

The price lines up within one cent to where the city was a week ago. However, this is the most expensive average for gas prices in Rockford on September 27 since 2015.

GasBuddy Petroleum Expert Patrick De Haan says consumers shouldn't count on major drops in gas prices for some time due to lingering effects of hurricane season.