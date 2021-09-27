Rockford City Council committees vote to move forward with sale of Barber Colman and International Women’s Baseball Center Museum

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has looked to make the Barber Colman property on Rockford's south side the cornerstone of redevelopment. Monday night that project saw a breakthrough.

Rockford aldermen voted Monday to recommend the sale agreement of Barber Colman to a Milwaukee company.

According to the City of Rockford, the $500,000 sale would allow J. Jeffers and Co., LLC to invest in studies to determine a redevelopment plan.

The sale agreement would give the company 180 days to complete all inspections and come up with a phase one redevelopment plan.

If the sale is finalized, the site could be used as what Rockford's Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen calls a multi-use facility with residential and commercial use.

After nearly two decades of work, Franzen says this could put Rockford's south-side on the fast track to see more major project.

"Obviously the removal of the blight, the redevelopment and really increasing the market opportunity that we're going to have. that's not only going to reinvest and redevelop the Barber Colman site, but that's really going to spill over and have a positive impact on the whole South Main corridor," said Franzen.

That's not the only item going to full city council next week. On Rockford's south-east-side, Rockford aldermen decide the next step for the 10 million dollar museum to honor women in baseball.

The Rockford Park District plans to sell the International Women's Baseball Center an acre of land which would be turned into the education center and museum on the north-end of Beyer Stadium.

However, not everyone agrees about where the museum should be built. Some groups say putting the museum that close will take away from the history of the park along with recognizing decades of sporting competition outside of girls professional baseball.

The president of the IWBC says she hopes more people will focus on the bigger picture of providing kids sport confidence with the help of the first ever international museum hall of fame in their backyard.

"In 2016, when we first came to Rockford, we made a commitment that we would honor, and celebrate and memorialize Rockford's sport history aside from baseball," said IWBC President Kat Williams. "We have not backed down from that. We will do that. A portion of our museum will be dedicated to Rockford sport history, all of it."

Williams went on to say it's been challenging to get sponsors to fund the multi-million dollar project without clarity on how full city council will vote come next Monday.