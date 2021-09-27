Skip to Content

Rockford Art Deli celebrates 10 years in downtown store

ROCKFORD (WREX) — What started as a side business is now celebrating a decade of service to the 815.

Rockford Art Deli opened 10 years ago as of Monday.

Owner Jarrod Hennis sees his print shop as more of a community based on the way they support other local businesses.

Hennis says the last ten years have been nothing short of amazing.

"Ten years has been a wild ride we've actually been downtown for 17 years, ten as an establishment," Hennis said.

"It's been really fun to watch downtown grow over the last ten years."

Proceeds from every Rockford Art Deli shirt and product go back to supporting local, living wage jobs.

