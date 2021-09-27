Skip to Content

NIU’s Lombardi honored by Mid-American Conference

Updated
NIU Quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

DEKALB (WREX) — NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi was honored by the Mid-American Conference, winning the West Division Player of the Week after his performance against Maine on Saturday. Lombardi accounted for 401 total yards on offense in the game, throwing for a season-high 282 yards along with one touchdown. He also ran for 119 yards, accompanied by three touchdowns.

This is the third week this season that an NIU player has received weekly honors. The Huskies are 2-2 on the season as they get set to host Eastern Michigan on Saturday for their homecoming game.

