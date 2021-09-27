NATO-led mission increases patrols on Kosovo-Serbia border

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo has increased its patrols on the border with Serbia in a bid to deescalate tensions between the two Balkan foes over a dispute about license plates. The U.S. Embassy in Serbia tweeted Monday that American and Canadian defense officials had visited the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings, which have been blocking by protesting Serbs, “to gain a better understanding of the situation.” KFOR has around 4,000 troops from 28 countries and is led by NATO. Its mission is to stave off lingering ethnic tensions between majority Kosovo Albanians and minority Kosovo Serbs.