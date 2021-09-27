Skip to Content

Man shot and killed in Belvidere Sunday

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A murder investigation is underway in Belvidere after a man is shot and killed at a park Sunday, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Police said officers responded to at shooting at 9:40 p.m. at General Mills Park, 2106 Christi Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center where he died, according to Belvidere Police.

Police said no arrests have been made but three people were seen running away from the area: a person in a red shirt, black pants; a person in a red shirt and black shorts; and a person in a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867(815-547-STOP) or BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, 24 hours a day.

