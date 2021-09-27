London police charge man with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 36-year-old man with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a schoolteacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London. The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne in southern England, faced one count of murder. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Nessa, who was 28, was found dead in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her death just a few minutes’ walk from her home fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital. On Friday, hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil in her memory, demanding an end to violence against women.