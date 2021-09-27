Japan set to lift all virus emergency steps nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a lifting of the emergency later Tuesday. Government officials are preparing other plans such as vaccine passports and virus tests. Some experts favor a partial easing of restrictions, but if all measures are lifted, Japan will be entirely free of any emergency requirement for the first time since April. The emergency has mainly been in the form of requests for restaurants and bars to shorten hours. The health minister said those establishments should return to normal hours gradually while health care systems are reinforced.