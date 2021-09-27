Skip to Content

FNF Week 5 Player of the Week Poll

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football regular season is past the halfway point. We continue to see some big performances from area players every week. Here are this week's FNF Player of the Week candidates, with voting set to close Thursday afternoon and the winner announced on 13 News at 6 Thursday night.

  • Michael Cunningham (Winnebago): 319 all-purpose yards, 2 TD, 2-2 PATs
  • Stuart Hale (Hononegah): 265 all-purpose yards, punt return TD
  • Kye Aken (Byron): 112 rushing yards, 2 TD
  • Gunar Lobdell (Orangeville): 302 rushing yards, 6 TD

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

