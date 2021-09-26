Warmer-than-average temperatures settle in this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get accustomed to warm weather this week. Sunday's high temperatures in the middle 80s could be repeated multiple times in the days to come.

Warm weather dominates:

It was another warm afternoon in the Stateline, as Rockford recorded a high of 85°. Early this week features more of the same. In fact, high temperatures could get even warmer. High temperatures Monday afternoon come close to the 89° record for the date. The forecast of 86° comes within the forecast margin of error, so we'll be keeping a close eye on the status of that 67-year-old record.

Temperatures warm up through the week.

Temperatures do dip just a bit after Monday, but highs in the 80s still appear likely. Another peak in the warmth looks likely for Wednesday, with highs again topping out into the middle 80s. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the next two weeks is likely to feature more warmth than fall-like cool weather.

Much of October could actually keep the warmer weather going. The Stateline isn't the only spot where warmth could hang on. Much of the United States could see warmer-than-average temperatures through October.

A slight cooldown does appear possible following next weekend, with upper 60s and lower 70s potentially making a comeback for the first week of October.

Staying high and dry:

The overall pattern remains warm and dry for much of this week. Some rain chances try to sneak in by Thursday, but this appears pretty isolated in nature.



Warm and dry weather could linger through the first ten days of October.

The next two weeks feature dry conditions. Some relief could come in the form of slightly above average precipitation chances during the month of October. Indications toward a more active pattern are possible, especially across the Great Lakes region. While this is by no means a guarantee for wet weather, it is encouraging news as drought persists in Northern Illinois.