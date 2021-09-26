Top 5 Plays of the Week – Goodwine’s clutch field goal leads list

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season is now officially halfway through in the Stateline, and with another slate of games played, we have another edition Top 5 Plays of the Week!

5. St. Teresa's Denim Cook breaks off a 73-yard win to help the Bulldogs take a win over Du-Pec.

4. Byron's Ian Palzkill breaks off a 75-yard run to help Byron move to 5-0 on the season.

3. Freeport's Xzaveon Segner trying to make a play but Guilford's Noah Nelson punches the ball loose and the Vikings recover, Guilford picks up a big win, 14-0.

2. Orangeville's Gunar Lobdell with another big run for a touchdown as Orangeville moves to 5-0.

1. Bryce Goodwine nails a game-winning 36-yard field goal to lift Hononegah over Boylan, as the Indians move to 5-0.