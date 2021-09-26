Skip to Content

Top 5 Plays of the Week – Goodwine’s clutch field goal leads list

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated September 26, 2021 11:47 pm
11:31 pm Top Sports Stories
TOP 5 2.mxf

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school football season is now officially halfway through in the Stateline, and with another slate of games played, we have another edition Top 5 Plays of the Week!

5. St. Teresa's Denim Cook breaks off a 73-yard win to help the Bulldogs take a win over Du-Pec.

4. Byron's Ian Palzkill breaks off a 75-yard run to help Byron move to 5-0 on the season.

3. Freeport's Xzaveon Segner trying to make a play but Guilford's Noah Nelson punches the ball loose and the Vikings recover, Guilford picks up a big win, 14-0.

2. Orangeville's Gunar Lobdell with another big run for a touchdown as Orangeville moves to 5-0.

1. Bryce Goodwine nails a game-winning 36-yard field goal to lift Hononegah over Boylan, as the Indians move to 5-0.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content