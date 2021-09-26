Slonina, Fire earn scoreless draw with Nashville

CHICAGO (AP) — Young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina picked up his second clean sheet, helping the Chicago Fire earn a 0-0 draw with high-power Nashville. The Fire (6-15-6), well below the line, matched second-place Nashville (11-3-12) in a game with scarce chances. Slonina, in just his fourth career start, had the save of the game when he he blocked a point-blank header from Daniel Rios in the 74th minute. Slonina made his first appearance on Aug. 4 as the youngest keeper to start in league history at age 17 years, 81 days. Veteran Joe Willis had three saves for Nashville for his 11th clean sheet.