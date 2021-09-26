Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has moved a vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to later in the week as Democratic leaders shore up support for the measure. Democrats also are pushing ahead on the massive $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill, which will likely be pared down. President Joe Biden’s broad domestic agenda hangs in the balance, and the White House says Biden spoke with lawmakers over the weekend on the path ahead. With Democrats divided on how much to spend, moving the vote on the bipartisan bill from Monday to Thursday allows more time for negotiations on the broader bill.