One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Sunday night in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash on Sunday night.

RPD tweeted about the crash around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and said the collision happened near Auburn Road and Royal Avenue.

Police shut down both west and east bound traffic on Auburn near the intersection and say the road will stay blocked for the next several hours.

Police sent another tweet about an hour later detailing the victim's status to be "critical."