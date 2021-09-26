Skip to Content

One person seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Sunday night in Rockford

9:53 pm Top Stories
AUB_ROYAL CRASH 10VO

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash on Sunday night.

RPD tweeted about the crash around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and said the collision happened near Auburn Road and Royal Avenue.

Police shut down both west and east bound traffic on Auburn near the intersection and say the road will stay blocked for the next several hours.

Police sent another tweet about an hour later detailing the victim's status to be "critical."

Author Profile Photo

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

More Stories

Skip to content