Skip to Content

Late night shooting kills one, injures two others in Rockford

New
2:25 pm CrimeNewsTop Stories
Yonge St shooting edit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Saturday night shooting in Rockford kills one and sends two others to the hospital.

Rockford Police tweeted about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday saying it took place on the 1300 block of Yonge Street.

RPD followed up that tweet a few hours later saying a 33-year-old man died and two other people were in the hospital with 'serious' injuries.

WREX crews observed several gun shots into the window of a house on the scene.

RPD did not say whether or not there were any suspects or if anyone was charged in relation to the shooting.

Author Profile Photo

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

More Stories

Skip to content