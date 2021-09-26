Late night shooting kills one, injures two others in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Saturday night shooting in Rockford kills one and sends two others to the hospital.

Rockford Police tweeted about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday saying it took place on the 1300 block of Yonge Street.

RPD followed up that tweet a few hours later saying a 33-year-old man died and two other people were in the hospital with 'serious' injuries.

WREX crews observed several gun shots into the window of a house on the scene.

RPD did not say whether or not there were any suspects or if anyone was charged in relation to the shooting.