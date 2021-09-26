Justice elusive 7 years after students abducted in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Several thousand students and political activists have marched through downtown Mexico City to demand authorities find out what happened to 43 teacher’s college students who disappeared in 2014. Police in the southern city of Iguala handed the students over to drug gang members, who purportedly killed them and burned the bodies believing they were working for a rival crime gorup. The marchers Sunday chanted slogans like “Where are they?” and carried banners reading “Until We Find Them!” But seven years after the mass abduction on Sept. 26, 2014, firm evidence has been slow in coming, with bone fragments matched to only three of the 43 students.